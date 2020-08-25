Forsyth County man gets probation in infant’s death; most serious charges dropped

More than two years after being charged in his 3-month-old daughters death, a Forsyth County man’s case has come to an end, with his most serious charges being dismissed.
Jacob Picklesimer pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to second-degree child cruelty, while prosecutors dropped counts of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree child cruelty, court records show. He was sentenced as a first offender, receiving seven years on probation and 120 hours of community service.
He was arrested in January 2018 after his daughter, Skylar, died of head trauma, AJC.com previously reported.
Picklesimer, who was 23 years old at the time, told authorities that he found his daughter unresponsive in his bed, the sheriff’s office said at the time. The girl was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Deputies said they learned the child died of “significant trauma to the head,” leading to Picklesimer’s arrest. He was later released from jail on a $38,740 bond.
It’s unclear why prosecutors dismissed the two more serious charges against Picklesimer. AJC.com has reached out to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office for more information.
In other news: