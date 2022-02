Cory Phillips, whoplayed for the Bulldogs1998-02, and his wife, Courtney, a former gymnast, lost their youngest son in a house fire.Walker was just 10 years old.The Phillips' three children were in the care of a grandparent when the fire broke out.Cory Phillips was the last walk-on to start for UGA at quarterback before Stetson Bennett took over in 2020.Courtney Phillips is from Dalton and lettered as a UGA gymnast 1997-1998