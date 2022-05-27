Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report

It was not abuse nor was it assault,” he wrote in the post.

The woman said she and her husband considered Hunt a mentor and spiritual father. In the Guidepost report, the woman and her husband said Hunt groomed them with flattery and offers to help with their ministry. In the report the woman said Hunt touched her inappropriately and later “She locked the door after he left, and felt very shocked, confused, and violated.”

Hunt’s Instagram post said “Twelve years ago, right after my service began as SBC president, and in the aftermath of my battle with cancer, I entered into a season of deep despair and probably clinical depression. I remember Janet (his wife) asking me then how I felt and I said to her, ‘I feel like something inside of me has died’.”

It was during that summer, Hunt wrote, that he “got too close to a compromising situation with a woman who was not my wife.” Hunt alleges the woman, who is not identified, invited him to her vacation condo to talk and he went.

The report, though, contradicts what he says. In the report, the woman said he invited himself into the condo.

Hunt called what happened next a “brief, but improper encounter.”

Later in counseling, according to the report, the woman , said even though she did not consent to what Hunt, “she was made to feel it was consensual because she did not fight back.”

The denomination and its leadership have come under fire for the mishandling of cases and the mistreatment of victims, some of whom were vilified or ignored.

Hunt later served as as senior vice president of evangelism and leadership for the North American Mission Board until May 13 when he resigned.

He said he was not excusing his actions.

Hunt’s inclusion in the investigative report both stunned and saddened those who have known him for years.

“We are submitting all of this to the Lord,” wrote First Baptist Church Woodstock website, Lead Pastor Jeremy Morton said. " We truly need the Lord’s guidance. We desire for truth and righteousness to fully prevail (Psalm 27:13). Thank you for praying for God’s wisdom, grace, and leadership to be poured upon us.”

The fallout, however, is already being felt.

Recently Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary President Danny Akin said he had started the process to disassociate the North Carolina campus from Hunt, whom he has known for three decades and who is also a SEBTS graduate.

The Akin and Hunt families are close, he said.

“This is heartbreaking and more grievous than I can put into words,” said Akin.

In a letter on the school’s website, Akin said Hunt’s involvement with the school has led to his name being associated with an academic chair, a five-year BA/MDiv program and a variety of other things. He is taking steps to remove or suspend his name on those programs.