Jimmy Carter: Capitol riots a tragedy, ‘not who we are as a nation’

Carter, in a statement released on Twitter by the Carter Center in Atlanta, urged prayer and wishes for a peaceful resolution. His comments were in response to violence in Washington when Trump supporters breached the Capitol and forced Congress to evacuate the building while they in session to confirm the electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

“Rosalynn and I are troubled by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today,” Carter said. “... Having observed elections in troubled democracies worldwide, I know that we the people can unite to walk back from this precipice to peacefully uphold the laws of our nation, and we must.