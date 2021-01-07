X

Jimmy Carter: Capitol riots a tragedy, ‘not who we are as a nation’

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Atlanta. Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn-in as the 39th president in 1977.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Credit: John Amis

News | Jan 7, 2021
By Brian O'Shea, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former President Jimmy Carter condemned the riots and violence during pro-Trump protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, saying, “This is a national tragedy and is not who we are as a nation.”

Carter, in a statement released on Twitter by the Carter Center in Atlanta, urged prayer and wishes for a peaceful resolution. His comments were in response to violence in Washington when Trump supporters breached the Capitol and forced Congress to evacuate the building while they in session to confirm the electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

“Rosalynn and I are troubled by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today,” Carter said. “... Having observed elections in troubled democracies worldwide, I know that we the people can unite to walk back from this precipice to peacefully uphold the laws of our nation, and we must.

“We join our fellow citizens in praying for a peaceful resolution so our nation can heal and complete the transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries.”

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, turned 96 in October. He said earlier this week that he will not travel to Washington for Biden’s inauguration this month, marking the first inauguration he has missed since leaving the White House.

