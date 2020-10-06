Former jailers charged with torturing inmates by playing ‘Baby Shark’

The two former employees reportedly used the song loop and handcuffing as entertainment throughout their workday and to “teach [incarcerated people] a lesson because they felt that disciplinary action within the Detention Center was not changing the behavior of the inmates."

The supervisor learned of the mistreatment on Nov. 23, 2019, but “took no immediate action to either aid the inmate victim or discipline the Officers,” according to the investigator’s report. “This appeared to have led to the Officers continuing to mistreat inmates,” according to the report.

Sheriff P.D. Taylor said Monday that Butler and Miles resigned during an internal investigation and that Hendershott retired.

“We don’t tolerate it,” Taylor said of the mistreatment. “We always did an excellent job policing ourselves.”

The “Baby Shark” song gained huge popularity two years ago after the company Pinkfong released its first video online. The video has since been viewed more than 6.5 billion times.

