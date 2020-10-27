X

Former Georgia jailer charged with sexually assaulting inmate

Georgia News | 28 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A former Ware County jailer has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Matthew Lawrence, 22, who worked as a Ware County Detention Center officer, on Monday, according to a news release.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the GBI Region 4 Douglas office after allegations from a female inmate that Lawrence had sexually assaulted her.

Lawrence was booked into the Ware County Jail and was released on bond. He has worked at the jail for less than one year.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4326 or the GBI Region 4 office at 912-389-4103.

