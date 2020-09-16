Former Georgia college basketball player from Lithonia dies in car crash

Shortly before Strickland’s death, Coach Mark Sherrill said he had the opportunity to tell Strickland how proud he was of his tenacity and accomplishments.

“He was a well-rounded young man,” Sherrill said in a news release. “He had character and was very focused. (His mother) reminded me that D’Angelo beat all odds. He didn’t even play basketball in high school, but he ended up becoming a starter for FVSU and graduating. He made all of us so proud.”

D’Angelo Strickland played on the Fort Valley State basketball team as a forward. Credit: Fort Valley State University Credit: Fort Valley State University

Strickland had just completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing last month and had been accepted into the university’s clinical mental health counseling graduate program, according to the school.

The university’s flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise Saturday until sunset Sunday in Strickland’s memory. Funeral arrangements at the West End Chapel of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home in Lithonia include a viewing Friday and a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday.