Former Fulton DA found not liable in sex harassment case

Howard was district attorney from 1997 through 2020. Carter worked for him from 2000 to 2012, when she took early retirement; then returned to his office in a different job in 2014, according to testimony.

She was fired in June 2019 after ending her unofficial relationship with Howard, her lawsuit says. She filed suit in April 2020.

Carter alleged that their sexual relationship took place while she worked for Howard, but he said it happened before then and ended prior to her employment in the DA’s office.

Sexual banter between them, however, continued. Carter said it was unwelcome and that she played along because she feared for her job, while Howard maintained it was characteristic joking between longtime friends and that she never indicated otherwise.

The recorded call featured graphic sexual references, with Howard seemingly pressing Carter to have sex while she laughed and deflected him. Carter told the court she “accidentally” recorded the call.

Carter was arrested twice in early 2019 on firearm offenses, and in April of that year was placed on an “improvement plan” for chronic lateness and absences, according to court filings.

But her attendance problems continued, Howard’s attorneys said; and her June 2019 termination letter cited her arrests.

Carter asserted that those were not offenses worthy of firing, and that her termination and other actions were retaliation for ending her claimed sexual acquiescence to Howard in late 2018.

Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash heard the case at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Atlanta.