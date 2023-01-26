Former Cobb legislator fined $10K for ethics violations

Former state Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell) was fined last year for failing to submit the required campaign and personal finance disclosures during her time as a state lawmaker.
The Georgia Campaign Finance Commission investigates ethics violations and issued a consent order in which Thomas agreed to pay the civil penalty and late fees totaling $10,000. The order says she failed to file seven campaign finance reports, filed four of those reports late, and failed to file four personal finance reports.
Elected officials are required to disclose campaign contributions and spending and personal finances to ensure the public can be aware of any conflicts of interest.
At the final hearing in September, commission staff said all the missing reports had been filed and that Thomas was cooperative and responsive in resolving the matter.
“I did have some late fees, and we’ve resolved it,” Thomas said in an interview. “Don’t pay your fees late, and you won’t get fined.”
She added that everything has now been filed accordingly.
Thomas was elected to represent a portion of south Cobb in 2014. She did not run for reelection last year, and Democratic State Rep. Terry Cummings now holds the office.
Before stepping down, Thomas sponsored and drafted the legislation to create the city of Mableton, which voters approved in November.
About the Author