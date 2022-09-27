Former Atlanta priest charged in Sacramento with child molestation

According to a 2008 article in The Georgia Bulletin, the official newspaper of the archdiocese, he was a parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta and was assigned as a parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Americas Mission in Lilburn.

The Atlanta Archdiocese covers 69 counties in the northern and central parts of Georgia and includes 1.2 million Catholics.

In 2018, then Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory released the names of more than a dozen priests, seminarians, and those under direct authority of a religious order “credibly” accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Spokeswoman Maureen Smith said Jaramillo would be added to the list.

Explore Atlanta Archdiocese releases list of those credibly accused of abuse

Reports of the abuse of the girl, who was under the age of 14, were first brought to the attention of the diocese by a third party in 2021. The diocese notified law enforcement and has made numerous attempts to contact and interview the victim in order to investigate the matter.

In August 2022, according to the statement, the diocese learned the case was the focus of an investigation by the Sacramento Police Department.

The diocese shared its information with investigators and also presented the matter to the diocese’s Independent Review Board, which this week approved adding Jaramillo’s name to the credibly accused list.

In 2018, then Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory released the names of more than a dozen priests, seminarians, and those under direct authority of a religious order “credibly” accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese has received two additional allegations involving Jaramillo. In 1999, Jaramillo was accused of kissing a juvenile boy. Jaramillo denied this accusation, and investigations by both the diocese and local law enforcement at the time found insufficient evidence to warrant further action, according to the statement.

In 2020, the diocese, which is sharing information about the allegations with Jaramillo’s home diocese in Colombia, also received a report of Jaramillo sexually abusing an adult male in 2001. The victim was encouraged to report the matter to law enforcement.