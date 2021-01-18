Former Atlanta Bar Association presidents applaud rejection of election fraud lawsuits

“I haven’t heard enough about the courage and the responsibility of the judiciary, the way it handled those 60-plus lawsuits,” he said. “Every single lawsuit was dismissed, whether it was for lack of evidence or for lack of standing. Not one judge in the entire country gave oxygen to these lawsuits.”

According to various media reports, 63 post-election cases were either lost or withdrawn after being filed by Trump, the Republican Party or attorneys on their behalf. Their only legal victory was a Pennsylvania lawsuit from November, where a state judge ruled that a small number of mail-in ballots that were missing proof of identification would not be counted. The ruling did not change Biden’s victory in the state.

“The cynical attempts to overturn the election in the courts, and the violent disruption of the counting of the Electoral (College) votes, were assaults on the very heart of our democracy,” the joint statement said.

Kirschenbaum added that Americans need to be able to trust that judges will uphold the law over partisan political agendas. Many of the lawsuits alleging election fraud were struck down by Republican-appointed judges, including some who Trump appointed.

“In some ways, it’s a sad state of affairs that we have to praise people for doing their jobs,” Kirschenbaum said. “But we are in that state in America right now.”

Here’s a list of the 29 former Atlanta Bar Association presidents who signed the joint statement along with what year they served as president:

• Honorable T. Jackson Bedford Jr., 1994

• John A. Chandler, 1983

• William D. deGolian, 2002

• Richard B. Herzog Jr., 2006

• W. Stell Huie, 1968

• W. Seaborn Jones, 1984

• Seth D. Kirschenbaum, 2001

• S. Wade Malone, 2003

• W. Ray Persons, 2007

• Elizabeth A. Price, 2005

• William M. Ragland Jr., 2004

• Lynn M. Roberson, 2012

• Christopher Glenn Sawyer, 1989

• Jacquelyn H. Saylor, 2014

• David N. Schaeffer, 2009

• William H. Schroder Jr., 1978

• Honorable E. Clay Scofield III, 1996

• Rita A. Sheffey, 2011

• Gregory Stuart Smith, 1998

• Shayna M. Steinfeld, 2008

• Michael B. Terry, 2010

• Margaret H. Vath, 2017

• Ryan K. Walsh, 2019

• W. Terence Walsh, 1991

• Wade H. Watson, III, 2013

• Carolyn S. Weeks, 1990

• Ben L. Weinberg Jr., 1969

• Robert G. Wellon, 1986

• Honorable Melvin K. Westmoreland, 1988