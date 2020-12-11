Forest Park officer recovering after being hit with stolen patrol car

“Caballero continued to drive recklessly onto Main Street where she damaged property along the way,” police said, adding she was eventually stopped and taken into custody a second time.

Sloan was treated by firefighters at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he remained Thursday afternoon. He underwent one surgery on his leg and has another scheduled, but he is “in good spirits and is recovering well,” police said in the release.

Caballero faces a dozen charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of aggravated assault, serious injury by vehicle, hit-and-run, theft by taking a motor vehicle, fleeing from police, interference with government property and several traffic violations, records show. She remains held at the Clayton County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Forest Park detectives at 404-366-4141.

