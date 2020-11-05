Ford recalls more than 375,000 Explorers due to faulty steering part

Some of the affected vehicles were sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, according to a news release. Those vehicles might have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a safety recall repair. The fracture of that part can lead to steering control diminishing significantly, increasing the risk of a crash.

This action affects about 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 25,200 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012, to Jan. 25, 2017. Ford said in a news release that officials have been notified about 13 crashes and six injuries as a result of the rear suspension toe link failing.