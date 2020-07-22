For those who qualify, next stimulus could come in next few weeks

»MORE: Next stimulus check may be targeted for those making $40K or less per year

McConnell reiterated Tuesday that lawmakers want to send another round of direct payments to Americans. For many, besides wondering the amount, the big question is: When will the stimulus come?

That all depends on if the Senate makes the decision before its recess begins. When the CARES Act passed in March, the first deposits came within weeks. That initial stimulus relief package was signed into law March 27. By April 15, the first round of deposits was available to those who had direct deposit and had their correction information on file with the IRS.

Using that window as a guide, Forbes presented a possible schedule of when checks could come for those with the approved incomes and proper IRS filings.

If the second stimulus bill is signed into law July 24, the first deposits could begin Aug. 12.

If the second stimulus bill is signed into law July 31, the first deposits may start by Aug. 19.

If the second stimulus bill is signed into law Aug. 7, deposits may possibly be available by Aug. 26.

If you are anticipating another stimulus check, you should visit the IRS Economic Impact Payments page to update your information. If a second payment is coming soon, this will make sure there’s no delay.