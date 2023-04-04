Trump’s woes are ‘karma’ for some of the exonerated Central Park Five

“It’s karma,” said Santana, who lives in North Georgia. “We’re in the day and age that that you can show a tyrant that he can be touched. This karma at its finest. Now 20-30 years later he’s fighting a case. It’s the changing of the guard and we’re getting a front-row seat to watch it unfold.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution only spoke with two of the five.

Today, Trump is be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom for his alleged role in hush-money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty.

“I’m hoping that the justice system affords Mr. Trump the opportunity to be presumed innocent until proven guilty,” said Yusef Salaam, in a telephone interview Tuesday with The Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Thirty-four years ago they looked at the color of our skin and we were not given that same presumption of innocence. “

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 16, served between five and 13 years behind bars.

Salaam, 49, who lives in New York but has another home in Georgia, is now running for a Harlem city council seat.

He said the criminal justice system has been more of a criminal system of injustice for many in this nation including the poor and people of color.

He thinks Trump was trying to encourage people “to come into our homes, drag us from our beds and do to use what they did to Emmett Till. I truly believe that.”

Santana, 48, said he has gone on social media to remind people what happened to them. There have been several people who have defended Trump.

“With all this stuff now, it puts us on alert. People know who we are and our history with him. They’re coming for us.”

A Netflix miniseries,“When They See Us” chronicled the case.