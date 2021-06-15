For DACA recipients, uncertainty is a way of life 9 years later

Israel Arce works as a surgical tech, and is a DACA recipient. Credit: Summitted by: Israel Arce Credit: Summitted by: Israel Arce

Despite support from President Joe Biden and polling showing a majority of Americans being in favor of it, DACA remains in jeopardy. Opponents say it encourages illegal immigration and rewards people for breaking the law. In Georgia, DACA recipients must pay higher out-of-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities.

In Texas, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen is expected to make a decision on a 2018 lawsuit that questions the legality of DACA and could possibly end the program altogether. Meanwhile, in Washington, the Senate has not passed the American Dream and Promise Act, which would create a pathway to citizenship for program recipients.

“It’s just so frustrating to see Congress not do what virtually all of them know is the right thing to do,” Charles Kuck, an Atlanta immigration lawyer, said.

Jaime Rangel was brought to the U.S. at 6 months old by his parents via Hidalgo, Mexico, and has never been back. The 30-year-old calls himself a proud Georgian with “northwest Georgia values.” In high school, he wanted to attend Dalton State College and study finance and economics, but those dreams got a reality check when he asked his parents about getting a driver’s license, and learned his legal status.

He’s since obtained a license thanks to the program.

Jaime Rangel a DACA recipient now works to advance immigrant rights. Credit: Submitted by: John Simpson Credit: Submitted by: John Simpson

Rangel says Tuesday’s DACA anniversary will be meaningful to him.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to reflect (on) what we’ve been through,” Rangel said. “It gives us the opportunity to fight for a better tomorrow.”

DACA has allowed Arce to pursue his passion of working as a surgical tech. He’s also holding onto various little dreams. Those include traveling to Mexico to see his parents, whom he hasn’t seen since they went back eight years ago.

He compares the current period to being in limbo.

“What I feel is frustration at the way things work,” Arce said.

Arce also has a simple message to his fellow dreamers — keep moving forward.

“For most people who are undocumented here there is no real choice other than to try to push ahead,” Arce said. “It’s pushing on ahead to create a life that you want for yourself because again ultimately we’re all free humans.”

He then quoted another Lin-Manuel Miranda hit, “Hamilton”: “I’m definitely not throwing away my shot.”

