Food trucks may get smoother ride to work in Fulton County

It’s also much cheaper. It would save food truck operators hundreds of dollars on Fulton County permits, Harrison said.

Harrison said most food trucks in the region would probably be glad to operate in Fulton County, and may do so eventually. But within the next year or two, additional trucks here might be limited to 30 or 50 because of some other administrative and logistical hurdles.

There are between 150 and 200 food trucks operating In the counties that make up the metro Atlanta, he said.

“All food trucks have to be permitted in the county where their base of operations or their commissary is, if you will,” Harrison said. “The intent is to save small-business food truck owners on outrageous fees.”

The city of Atlanta has additional, also expensive, requirements that have prevented many out-of-county food trucks from operating there, he said. The county resolution will increase the number of food trucks working in the area, but the cost and difficulty of doing so in Atlanta proper will likely keep that number down, Harrison said.