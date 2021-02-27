Food and PPE giveaway at Hammonds House

The pandemic has created hardships for a lot of metro Atlantans.
To help, the nonprofit Social Change will hold a free food and personal protection equipment giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hammonds House, 503 Peeples St. S.W. in Atlanta. Access is from the parking lot on Lucille Avenue.
Additionally, residents can get a free, confidential HIV test and enter for a chance to win a $50 Kroger gift card.
Other sponsors include the Atlanta chapter of the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, the Hammonds House Museum, Ga. Familias Unidas, Everyone Eats Foundation, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Congresswoman Nikema Williams.