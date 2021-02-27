X

Food and PPE giveaway at Hammonds House

The national nonprofit Social Change joins with others to distribute food and and masks to those in need.
The national nonprofit Social Change joins with others to distribute food and and masks to those in need.

News | 31 minutes ago
By Shelia Poole, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The pandemic has created hardships for a lot of metro Atlantans.

To help, the nonprofit Social Change will hold a free food and personal protection equipment giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hammonds House, 503 Peeples St. S.W. in Atlanta. Access is from the parking lot on Lucille Avenue.

Additionally, residents can get a free, confidential HIV test and enter for a chance to win a $50 Kroger gift card.

Other sponsors include the Atlanta chapter of the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, the Hammonds House Museum, Ga. Familias Unidas, Everyone Eats Foundation, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.