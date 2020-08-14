Florida sheriff arrested in sex scandal days before election

“I want you to look past the smoke screen of dirty politics,” said Daniels, who’s still in his first term. “One thing I take ownership of as a man is my failures as a husband. That has nothing to do with me as a sheriff.”

The charges stemmed from Daniels’ time as the jail director for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, before he was elected sheriff of neighboring Clay County in 2016.

The year-long internal investigation revealed in May 2019 that Daniels had a sexual relationship with one of his female corrections officers for several years, according to reports.

The same month the investigation came to light, Daniels reportedly ordered his deputies to arrest the woman for stalking, but investigators later found there wasn’t enough evidence for him to do so, the Times-Union reported.

The woman Daniels supervised ultimately resigned as the misconduct investigation was still ongoing.

The primary election is next Tuesday, and Daniels remains on the ballot with six Republican challengers.

Daniels’ attorney Matt Kachergus told the Times-Union that the timing of the arrest appeared politically motivated because of the approaching vote.

“I find the timing of the obtaining of a warrant and pressing of charges suspicious in light of an election that’s pending five days from now,” Kachergus said. “It would appear that the timing of this is designed to influence the outcome of that election.”

To avoid a conflict of interest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis assigned the case to the State Attorney’s Office in Ocala, which does not handle Clay County or Jacksonville cases. The governor has the authority to suspend local elected officials charged with felonies, though no suspension had been issued Thursday night.