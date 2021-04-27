Florida rapper Syko Bob survives drive-by shooting

When the smoke cleared, countless shell casings peppered the roadway and both cars were left abandoned at the scene, reports said. The driver of the BMW managed to flee before police arrived and remains at large.

Several Samaritans got out of their vehicles and drove Syko Bob and his buddies to the hospital, according to the Sentinel. The names of the men with him were not revealed.

No other injuries were reported. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear. Authorities also said it was too early to determine a motive.

Bob, who is affiliated with Kodak Black’s record label and clothing line Sniper Gang, later went on social media and denied being wounded, reports said.

“All three victims refused to cooperate with the investigation and provided no details on the events,” said Lt. Michael Santiago of the Lauderhill Police Department.

The shooting happened a little more than a week after Baby Blue, a member of the Miami rap group Pretty Ricky, was critically wounded during an armed robbery attempt outside a Davie bowling alley, also in Broward County.

The suspects in that case, who were both wearing dark hoodies, fled the scene and remain at large.