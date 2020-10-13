37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire

Police stumbled upon more than 37 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire during a recent traffic stop in Mississippi, according to reports.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at mile marker 84 on Interstate 20, east of Jackson, when they pulled over a GMC pickup on Oct. 1 for careless driving, WALB News 10 reported.
»AUGUST: Georgia man gets 30 years for shuttling cocaine from Atlanta to Albany
As one of the officers interviewed the driver, he noticed the tire in the bed of the truck that raised his suspicions, reports said.
The drugs, packaged in more than a dozen Ziploc freezer bags, would have been worth about $350,000 on the streets, authorities said.
»ELSEWHERE: Georgia man accused in crime spree that left trail of death across Alabama
The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.
»MORE: Georgia man serving life sentence asks Mississippi governor for pardon
“The negative impact it would have had, by destroying the lives of our citizens, could be detrimental to our society,” said Sheriff Mike Lee. “We would like to thank our deputies for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities and citizens safe by taking illegal narcotics such as this off the streets and possibly out of the hands of our children.”