Florida child murder suspect arrested in South Georgia

The victims were returning home from a flea market and were in their car in front of their house when the occupants of a Nissan Altima drove past and opened fire, according to police. The 7-year-old girl died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance video from the flea market showed the Altima as it followed the victims' car in the market’s parking lot, according to the affidavit.

One of the victims identified the suspect, according to court papers.

Baker-Flanders was convicted in 2015 for robbery carjacking.

Baker-Flanders is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a deadly missile, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.