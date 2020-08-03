Florida Burger King worker reportedly killed after delay at drive-thru

Joshua was working the drive-thru line at the restaurant when a woman, Rodriquez-Tormes’ girlfriend, became irate and complained of an exorbitant wait time, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by the news station. She was refunded her money and asked to leave, but she reportedly lured Rodriquez-Tormes back to the Burger King to address the fast-food worker about the delay. Witnesses say the suspect demanded that the worker fight him. He then put Joshua in a headlock and began to choke him. The fight was broken up, but the suspect reportedly went to his car for a gun and fired it at Joshua in the parking lot.

Burger King has released a statement about the shooting and Joshua’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place at the Burger King on 7643 E. Colonial Drive and passing of team member Desmond Joshua. At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. The franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is fully cooperating with authorities on this matter. Any questions should be directed to local authorities.The Burger King McLamore Foundation exists to offer support to team members and their loved ones during incomprehensible times such as this. Our deepest condolences go out to Desmond’s family and friends during this difficult time.”