Fla. officer who had helped with COVID-19 response arrested on rape charge

David Warren Ray, 39, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center over the weekend after a judge had issued an arrest warrant for him in Highlands County, where he serves as a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Miami Herald. Highlands County is about 100 miles south of Orlando.

Explore Man charged with spitting on Disney guard who asked him to wear mask

Ray was arrested at the Provident Doral Hotel in Miami on Friday night by local police, according to a report obtained by the Herald.