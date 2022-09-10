Fishermen sue claiming Golden Ray pollution is still hurting business

The defendants named in the suit are GL NV24 Shipping Inc., the Golden Ray’s owner; Hyundai Glovis Co., the ship’s manager; the G-Marine Service Co., Ltd., the operator and technical manager of the ship; Norton Lilly International, the vessel’s agent at the port of Brunswick; and T&T Salvage LLC, the company which led efforts to remove the wreckage.

The tourist operators claim GL NV24 Shipping and Hyundai Glovis breached federal oil pollution law and claim all of the defendants are still in violation of the federal Clean Water Act and a separate solid waste law.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to impose federal civil penalties against the companies and force them to remediate the sound, plus allow them to recover monetary damages and legal fees.

A spokeswoman for Norton Lilly said the company had no comment in response to the lawsuit.

Attempts by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to contact representatives from the other companies were not immediately successful.

Combined Shape Caption Crews work to extinguish a fire that broke out as salvage teams worked to remove the capsized Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound. Combined Shape Caption Crews work to extinguish a fire that broke out as salvage teams worked to remove the capsized Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound.

The new lawsuit involves many of the same defendants named in a separate suit filed in March by Glynn County, which is home to St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Brunswick, where the command center that oversaw the Golden Ray incident response was headquartered. The county is seeking compensation for economic losses and environmental damage caused by the shipwreck. A trial date has not been set in that case.

In 2021, a federal marine accident report concluded the ship’s chief officer entered incorrect information into a program used to calculate vessel stability, leading the ship to roll on its side.

Earlier this year, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division doled out a $3 million fine against Hyundai Glovis for discharging pollutants into the state’s waters after the ship capsized. The fine is the largest ever imposed by EPD.