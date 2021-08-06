Fish with human-like teeth causes buzz on social media

Not to be confused with the deadly piranha, sheepshead fish are harmless to humans and are known to gather this time of year near rocks, jetties, reefs and bridges.

The fish uses incisors and several rows of molars for more than just smiling for the camera — its teeth evolved for crushing prey including barnacles, shellfish and crustaceans.

The species is also known as the “convict fish” because of its black-and-white stripes.

The hashtag #bigteethbigtimes began trending on Facebook after the catch.

One user asked, “Is this where dentures come from?”

“I know people who would love to have that many teeth,” someone else said.

“That fish has better teeth than me,” another person wrote.