Second coronavirus death reported in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the second death in the state related to coronavirus.
»What is coronavirus? Symptoms, prevention and who is most at risk
The news comes days after he announced the first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Tuesday afternoon.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
Murphy released a statement about the first death around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. The patient is a man in his 60s, who lived in Bergen County, the most populous county in the state. He posted the news release about the death on his Twitter page.
“@LtGovOliver and I are sad to report the first death in a case of #COVID19 in New Jersey,” he wrote. “Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey.”
.@LtGovOliver and I are sad to report the first death in a case of #COVID19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/NPGH8anMFp— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 10, 2020
"Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19, ," Murphy wrote.
The second person to die was a woman in her 50s. She was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County, the governor said.
"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," Murphy tweeted. "We will get through this together."
Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 - a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 15, 2020
Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together.
According to the New Jersey Department of Health, there are 69 cases of coronavirus at the time of this story update.
“We’re doing everything we can to get ahead of this challenge,” Murphy said during a press briefing Saturday afternoon, NJ.com reported.