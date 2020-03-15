Second coronavirus death reported in New Jersey

“@LtGovOliver and I are sad to report the first death in a case of #COVID19 in New Jersey,” he wrote. “Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey.”

"Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19, ," Murphy wrote.

The second person to die was a woman in her 50s. She was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County, the governor said.

"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," Murphy tweeted. "We will get through this together."

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, there are 69 cases of coronavirus at the time of this story update.

“We’re doing everything we can to get ahead of this challenge,” Murphy said during a press briefing Saturday afternoon, NJ.com reported.