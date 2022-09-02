ajc logo
X

Firefighters save 28 horses from equipment fire in Cherokee County barn

None of the 28 horses housed in the barn were injured in an equipment fire that was quickly extinguished by Cherokee County firefighters.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Combined ShapeCaption
None of the 28 horses housed in the barn were injured in an equipment fire that was quickly extinguished by Cherokee County firefighters.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Nearly 30 horses were rescued by Cherokee County firefighters as they worked to keep a fire engulfing a piece of heavy equipment from spreading through the barn.

Firefighters were called to investigate smoke on Putnam Ford Drive just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the Cherokee fire department said in a news release. As firefighters drove to the scene, the incident was upgraded to a structure fire. A caller told the 911 dispatcher that a Bobcat skid-steer loader was on fire inside a horse barn.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Bobcat skid-steer loader was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the horse barn.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A Bobcat skid-steer loader was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the horse barn.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Combined ShapeCaption
A Bobcat skid-steer loader was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the horse barn.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

When firefighters arrived at the barn, they found the Bobcat engulfed in flames, with fire threatening nearby equipment and a pile of sawdust, fire officials said. As a few of the responding firefighters worked to contain the flames, the rest helped safely evacuate 28 horses from the barn.

The fire was contained with little damage to the barn’s structure, and no people or horses were hurt during the incident, fire officials said. Before leaving the barn with its owners, firefighters helped ventilate the structure.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Cherokee County firefighters put out an equipment fire at a horse barn, resulting in no injuries to the 28 horses housed there.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Cherokee County firefighters put out an equipment fire at a horse barn, resulting in no injuries to the 28 horses housed there.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Combined ShapeCaption
Cherokee County firefighters put out an equipment fire at a horse barn, resulting in no injuries to the 28 horses housed there.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: Spencer Strider strides into Braves’ history4h ago
Police: Man in crash takes off clothes, runs before being shot by officer
2h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
23h ago
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
18h ago
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
18h ago
OPINION: Two ads with abuse accusations, two different realities
9h ago
The Latest
Hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? Treat it like a cold case
2h ago
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
4h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
9h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
1h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top