Firefighters save 28 horses from equipment fire in Cherokee County barn

When firefighters arrived at the barn, they found the Bobcat engulfed in flames, with fire threatening nearby equipment and a pile of sawdust, fire officials said. As a few of the responding firefighters worked to contain the flames, the rest helped safely evacuate 28 horses from the barn.

The fire was contained with little damage to the barn’s structure, and no people or horses were hurt during the incident, fire officials said. Before leaving the barn with its owners, firefighters helped ventilate the structure.