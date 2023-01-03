ajc logo
Firefighters respond quickly, save historic Atlanta building from blaze

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A swift response from firefighters saved one of Atlanta’s oldest buildings early Tuesday after a blaze was reported, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3:35 a.m. in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, located at 1571 Willis Mill Road SW, according to Atlanta fire.

Firefighters reached the home in about five minutes, officials said, and saw heavy fire and moderate smoke coming from the attic of the one-story building. They put out the blaze before it reached other areas of the home.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At least one firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with back pain, but no other injuries were reported, officials said.

The historic home was built in the mid-1800s around the same time as the Tullie Smith House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It reportedly had historic significance during the Civil War.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

