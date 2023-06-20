X

Firefighter injured, man rescued from burning Douglas County home

Credit: Douglas County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A firefighter was injured Tuesday while at the scene of a burning Douglas County home where a man had to be rescued, officials said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., crews were called to the 6800 block of High Point Road and found heavy flames flooding the front and left side of the ranch-style home, fire department spokesman Rick Martin said. Bystanders were able to inform officials that someone was trapped inside.

Without a fire hose to begin extinguishing the flames, Martin said firefighters entered the home to rescue the man. Due to the heavy smoke, there was nearly zero visibility.

The victim was eventually located inside the master bathroom and was brought out of the home, according to Martin. He was provided care at the scene before being taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

“We are extremely proud of our first responders who entered the burning home at the risk of injury to rescue one of our residents,” Interim Fire Chief Dr. Miles Allen said. “This is what we train for, and our training was successful.”

As the victim was being rescued, additional firefighters arrived on the scene and began extinguishing the flames. One firefighter sustained minor burns and was quickly released from the hospital, Martin confirmed.

About 35% of the home was damaged due to the fire, and smoke damage impacted the whole residence, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

