Fire destroys business in Norcross strip mall

A business in a Norcross strip mall was destroyed early Tuesday morning after it was consumed by a fire, Gwinnett County officials said.
The blaze gutted the business in the 5900 block of Buford Highway, but surrounding businesses in the strip, including a laundromat and a hair salon, were untouched, according to Gwinnett fire department spokesman Lt. Donald Strother.
Crews were sent to the area about 2:15 a.m. after someone called 911 and told a dispatcher that they could see smoke and flames rising from across the street. When they arrived, the fire was pushing out the front of one unit in the single-story strip mall, Strother said.
Firefighters began battling the blaze from the parking lot of the strip, sending “copious amounts of water” to the building’s roof to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units, Strother said.
“Once a good amount of the blaze was knocked down, firefighters were able to take multiple handlines inside of the business and complete extinguishment,” he said.
Crews twice checked to see if any victims were inside any of the businesses and determined that nobody had been injured during the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.