Fire destroys business in Norcross strip mall

The blaze gutted the business in the 5900 block of Buford Highway, but surrounding businesses in the strip, including a laundromat and a hair salon, were untouched, according to Gwinnett fire department spokesman Lt. Donald Strother.

Crews were sent to the area about 2:15 a.m. after someone called 911 and told a dispatcher that they could see smoke and flames rising from across the street. When they arrived, the fire was pushing out the front of one unit in the single-story strip mall, Strother said.