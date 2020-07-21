Fire damages Smyrna apartment complex twice in 3 weeks

A Smyrna apartment complex was damaged by a serious fire Saturday, less than three weeks after a similar blaze destroyed an entire building in the same development.
RELATED: Fire destroys Smyrna apartment building, damages 2 dozen units
The Smyrna Fire Department responded to the latest call about 5:45 p.m. and battled the fire for nearly four hours at the Cortland at the Village apartment complex, spokesman Eric Farmer confirmed to AJC.com. The development was previously known as the Village at Lake Park.
No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross of Georgia assisted 10 families who were displaced, a total of 23 people.
The recent fire follows a similar incident June 30 that saw an entire building destroyed at the same property. That day, 24 units were destroyed and 27 people lost their homes. The previous fire also resulted in no civilian injuries, though one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related concerns.
Investigators determined that the earlier fire was accidental, Farmer said. The department has not released a ruling on the investigation into Saturday’s fire.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: