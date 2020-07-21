Fire damages Smyrna apartment complex twice in 3 weeks

The recent fire follows a similar incident June 30 that saw an entire building destroyed at the same property. That day, 24 units were destroyed and 27 people lost their homes. The previous fire also resulted in no civilian injuries, though one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related concerns.

Investigators determined that the earlier fire was accidental, Farmer said. The department has not released a ruling on the investigation into Saturday’s fire.

