Fire at Clayton County apartment complex displaces nearly 30 families

An early morning fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex on Saturday, displacing nearly five dozen residents.
Crews responded to the blaze at the Premier Garden Apartments on Garden Walk Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m., said Laura Richardson, deputy chief of operations for Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.
The fire completely destroyed an 18-unit building and damaged several other buildings. In all, 27 families consisting of 55 people were displaced, according to the American Red Cross of Georgia.
“Our volunteers are working virtually and at the scene, and will be meeting one-on-one with families to assist with emergency needs for temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items,” Red Cross spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said.
Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia
The agency is also working to replace residents’ prescription drugs and offer emotional support to anyone who may need it, she said, adding that case workers will follow up with the affected families over the next several days for additional assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Richardson said.
