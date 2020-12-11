Fight over stolen car leads to shooting at NW Atlanta gas station

A man was shot at a northwest Atlanta gas station Friday morning during a fight over a stolen car, police said.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 a.m. at the BP at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Bolton Road, according to investigators. Police arrived to find one man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that another male, who was still at the scene, tracked a stolen car to the location,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. “The two men were involved in a confrontation over the stolen car and the confrontation escalated to gunfire.”
At least two guns were recovered from the scene., but it’s unclear who fired first or if the injured man is accused of stealing the car. The person shot was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Avery said investigators are still speaking with witnesses and working to gather details about the shooting.
