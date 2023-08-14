Fictitious or not? Trump team and Fulton clerk spar over charging document

By
54 minutes ago
The mystery deepened over a document that appeared to indicate former President Donald Trump could be facing a racketeering charge and a dozen other felony counts.

The Fulton County clerk’s office issued a statement about the screen shot of an apparent court document that was published by Reuters.

The office said it “has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets.” It said “documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date and the name of the clerk of courts are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.”

But Marissa Goldberg, one of Trump’s Atlanta lawyers, said the exposure of the charging document “was not a simple administrative mistake.”

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once against shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process,” she said.

“A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception.”

