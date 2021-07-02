FEMA rejects individual disaster aid for tornado-ravaged Coweta County

FEMA issued a prepared statement Friday, saying Kemp appealed its “original denial of Individual Assistance and FEMA found that its original evaluation was correct.”

“The biggest factor when determining the need for either public or individual assistance is whether the state and local jurisdictions have the resources available to meet the recovery needs,” the agency said.

Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Blackburn was disappointed by the news.

“We will continue pursuing all available resources to seek aid for the individuals impacted and work together as a community on long-term recovery efforts despite this decision,” he said.

James Woodall, Georgia’s NAACP state president, called FEMA’s decision “egregious and un-American.”

“Families are suffering through no fault of their own,” he said. “We detest this lack of action to the highest degree.”

Robert Trammell, a former state legislator who represented the area in the Georgia Legislature, said FEMA has “failed Newnan residents. Period. I don’t understand this decision at all.”