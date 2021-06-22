Felon gets 35 years for robbing woman at gunpoint outside Cracker Barrel in Marietta

Melvin Eugene Ward Sr., 50, was sentenced last week to 35 years behind bars, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The conviction stems from the February 2019 robbery of a woman who was meeting friends for lunch at the popular Marietta restaurant, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Ward had been living at an extended stay motel on South Cobb Drive. The manager of the Cumberland Lodge testified that on the day of the robbery, Ward asked how much rent he owed and told the manager he didn’t “want to have to do something stupid” to come up with the money, authorities said.