Feel like 2022 has been hotter than normal in Atlanta? You’d be right

Combined with stifling humidity, those kinds of temperatures are not only unpleasant — they can be dangerous or even deadly for certain groups, like the elderly, young children, people with chronic medical conditions and those who work outside.

Georgia also saw scant rain in June, with the month ranking as the state’s 12th-driest on record.

A persistent La Niña pattern — which typically brings warm, dry weather to the southern half of the U.S. — is partly to blame for the heat and lack of rainfall, NOAA has said. But the high temperatures are also a telltale sign of climate change, and are in line with long-term global warming trends driven by greenhouse gas emissions from human activity.

There is little heat relief in sight for Georgians, but areas affected by drought in the state could get some needed rain in the weeks and months to come.

According to NOAA’s latest three-month forecast, the rest of summer is likely to be warmer and wetter for Georgia and most of the East Coast.

