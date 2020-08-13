Feds investigate Florida man accused of making pipe bombs

They sealed off the area and the Palm Beach County sheriff's bomb squad disabled the devices. A neighbor told them a man named Greg who lived nearby makes bombs and sometimes detonates them in vacant lots. Officers also found a box in a trash bin with Haasze's name on it and found several bombs and gunpowder.

They say Haasze soon approached officers and told them he was the reason they were there. Investigators say he told them he had been making bombs for years and had made some of the found devices for this past Fourth of July. He said he never meant to hurt anyone, saying he put the screws, nails and pellets in the bombs to remove tree stumps.

He was being held Thursday at the Palm Beach County Jail on $130,000 bond after an initial court appearance. The Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office had no immediate comment.