Feds: DeKalb man tried smuggling guns to Iraq through Port of Savannah

Nihad Al Jaberi, 41, was arraigned Monday in federal court, about seven months after customs officials intercepted the firearms shipment bound for Iraq, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, the Clarkston man shipped the disassembled weapons last August in a container marked “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts.” The guns, which were reportedly mixed in with used car parts, had been purchased at various sporting goods stores across the Atlanta area, authorities said.