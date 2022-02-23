Feds allege accused in Atlanta bribery probe contacted witness

The co-worker and potential witnesses are not named in the court filing and it’s unclear how federal authorities learned of the new allegations.

Bickers has pleaded not guilty. Bickers’ attorney Drew Findling said he would a file a response to the government’s new allegations in federal court later today.

No additional charges have been filed in relation to the August phone call. Bickers is expected to be the first person to stand trial in the Atlanta corruption probe, which dates to at least 2015.

In Wednesday’s court filing, prosecutors said they intend to use testimony about the August incident against Bickers at trial, specifically in relation to the witness tampering charge and another involving alleged bribery of Mississippi officials.

Esther Panitch, a criminal defense attorney who has closely followed the case, said it isn’t a slam dunk that the government will be able to use this evidence to help prove allegations of prior witness tampering.

“You can’t say because (the defendant) did this this one time that they did it other times,” Panitch said.

But a judge might allow it if prosecutors can show it proves intent or shows that the defendant’s conduct wasn’t the result of a mistake or accident, Panitch said.

Bickers served as a political consultant to Reed in his first run for mayor in 2009 and parlayed that work into a job in Reed’s administration as director of human services from 2010 to 2013.

Prosecutors allege Bickers positioned herself to influence city officials to steer contracts to a pair of construction company CEOs, even though she had no direct role in procurement. The bid steering continued even after she left her city job, according to her indictment.

Reed has not been accused of any wrongdoing and he has long denied any involvement.

The new allegations that Bickers contacted a potential witness are notable because one of the dozen charges against her involves the alleged intimidation of former city contractor Elvin R. “E.R.” Mitchell Jr.

Mitchell was the first of two city contractors to plead guilty in 2017 to conspiring to pay $2 million in bribes to Bickers, who allegedly helped the contractors win some $17 million in snow removal and sidewalk contracts. Mitchell has already served his prison sentence and has agreed to cooperate with the government as part of his plea deal.

In the summer of 2015, Mitchell was confronted by federal authorities and told associates he would cooperate with the government, prosecutors have said. Days later, Mitchell was awakened at his home before dawn to the sound of a brick crashing through his window, prosecutors have alleged.

“Shut up ER, keep your mouth shut!!!” was written on the brick and dead rats were found around his property, court records and a police incident report from the time show.

Another alleged co-conspirator, Shandarrick Barnes, pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempting to intimidate Mitchell and promised to testify against Bickers. Barnes was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and has completed his sentence.

Prosecutors said in 2018 Bickers did not directly order Barnes to toss the brick through Mitchell’s window but made it clear Mitchell’s cooperation spelled the end to a gravy train for himself and Bickers, who was then his boss and a long-time friend.