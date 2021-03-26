Feds: 4 Georgia inmates, accomplice charged in drug smuggling operation

Prosecutors said the inmates bribed former corrections officer Voltaire Peter Pierre to bring methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and other contraband into Hays State Prison in Trion. The alleged smuggling operation took place over several months in 2018, according to acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine.

Authorities said the inmates used contraband cellphones and sent coded messages to accomplices using the prison email system. The drugs were then dropped off at Pierre’s Norcross home and taken into the prison. The former guard smuggled the drugs into the facility by hiding them in soup containers and “other seemingly innocuous items,” authorities said previously.