Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Federal meth bust nets 22 arrests, including 2 from Gwinnett

Twenty-two people were taken into custody Wednesday and face charges tied to a methamphetamine ring in Milledgeville, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Twenty-two people were taken into custody Wednesday and face charges tied to a methamphetamine ring in Milledgeville, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Credit: TNS

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Two Gwinnett County men were among 22 people arrested Wednesday after federal authorities said they busted a Middle Georgia methamphetamine ring with ties to metro Atlanta.

The 17-count indictment unsealed Wednesday morning revealed the names of suspects booked on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Noe Canela, 32, of Lilburn, and Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 36, of Lawrenceville, were both indicted on a count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. They face the possibility of a life prison sentence if convicted, according to federal authorities.

The two were the only Atlanta area suspects arrested. All of the other suspects are Milledgeville residents who range in age from 20 to 66, the news release indicates.

Each of them face at least 10-year prison sentences. The charges in the indictments range from meth distribution to possessing a firearm while trafficking drugs.

The FBI, GBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration were among the agencies that participated in the investigation.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Former Cobb deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
1h ago
Bipartisan bill would ban mine permits near Okefenokee Swamp
3h ago
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting that injured 2 in Columbus
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top