Federal meth bust nets 22 arrests, including 2 from Gwinnett

The 17-count indictment unsealed Wednesday morning revealed the names of suspects booked on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Noe Canela, 32, of Lilburn, and Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 36, of Lawrenceville, were both indicted on a count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. They face the possibility of a life prison sentence if convicted, according to federal authorities.