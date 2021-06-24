Federal judge apologizes to Georgia suspect in Capitol riot for delayed release

“I am absolutely baffled as a former prosecutor and an American citizen,” Faruqui said.

The judge said it appeared to him the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia simply disregarded his order and kept Creek in jail.

“They are not cowboys,” he said. “They are officers of the court.”

Creek is charged with seven criminal counts and is accused of assaulting two police officers on the West Terrace of the Capitol. Still images taken from police body cameras appear to show Creek punching and kicking police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta declined to comment on the judge’s statements. Joyner said the controversy appears to stem from an “unusual procedural issue” involving federal judges with identical authority issuing competing orders.

Both Walker and Faruqui are magistrate judges. If a district judge, who has greater authority, had issued the ruling, there might have been no confusion, but Joyner said his request for a reconsideration of bond was assigned to a magistrate in D.C.

That’s not how Faruqui appeared to take it. The judge said it seemed federal prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington were the ones in disagreement.

“I understood the Department of Justice to be one entity that speaks with one voice,” he said. “That apparently was not the case here.”

Judge Walker held her own hearing Thursday in Atlanta where she granted Creek’s immediate release on a $10,000 appearance bond. Faruqui’s earlier order allowed Creek to leave on his own recognizance.

Joyner said he was not critical of the way either magistrate judge handled the matter. “I’m just glad my client is released,” he said.

More than 450 people have been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, placing a strain on the D.C. district court. Judges and prosecutors routinely mention in hearings the massive scope of the investigation and the additional resources required to process the cases. So far, just one defendant has pleaded guilty to a crime related to the riot — a misdemeanor that resulted in three years probation.

Staff writer Chris Joyner is not related to defense attorney David Joyner.