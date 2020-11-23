Federal inmate dies in custody at Atlanta prison

A GoFundMe page was set up to assist with funeral expenses.

In August, 31-year-old Robert Snipes was found unresponsive at the same facility. Snipes, who was serving a six-year prison sentence for robbing a bank in Illinois, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities did not release a cause of death in that case.

One month earlier, inmate Eugene Griffin died after being taken to a hospital for tachycardia and hypoxia, the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a release. While there, the 80-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. He died Aug. 7. He was serving a life sentence for possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute by a felon, authorities said. He had been at the Atlanta facility since 1998.