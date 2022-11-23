Federal government spends $3.2M to rid downtown building of rats

The contract also includes cleaning and remediation, according to the GSA. Afterward, the government will continue preventive measures through a recurring pest management contract, Powell said.

The building’s daily occupancy depends on each agency’s operations. It stayed open after the coronavirus pandemic spread two years ago, although agencies temporarily placed most employees on emergency telework, with exceptions for those with critical on-site responsibilities.

The EPA leases seven floors of the main tower. A spokeswoman did not respond to questions about how many employees work there and whether they are working remotely due to the infestation.

About 500 Social Security Administration employees work in the complex, said Patti Patterson, an agency spokeswoman.

“While some rodent intrusion was found in our space, it never impaired or restricted access to work spaces,” she said in a statement. “While the majority of our employees in the Sam Nunn Federal Center telework, they are able to work in the office when necessary.”

The Army Corps of Engineers’ 120 employees still come and go regularly from the two floors they occupy in the mid-rise tower, spokeswoman Kimberly Wintrich said. Many employees have to come in for disaster recovery operations and other tasks, such as running dams and locks on lakes, she said.

“I personally did not see any (rats) and if I did, I probably wouldn’t go into the office,” Wintrich said. “It has not affected our operations.”