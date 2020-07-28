FDA adds 12 more hand sanitizers to do-not-use list

Some of the products on the FDA’s list have already been recalled, while others are being recommended for recalls.

The agency is currently working with manufacturers and distributors to ensure the removal of all of the products from American store shelves.

The FDA said that it was aware of adults and children recently ingesting the contaminated sanitizers, which has led to hospitalizations.

The agency reportedly sent a recent warning letter to one product manufacturer “regarding the distribution of products labeled as manufactured at its facilities with undeclared methanol, misleading claims – including incorrectly stating that FDA approved these products — and improper manufacturing practices,” according to news reports.

Demand for hand sanitizer increased dramatically amid the coronavirus pandemic and led to a spike in counterfeit products as one of the most ubiquitously available toiletries quickly vanished from stores in the early days of the outbreak. Many households were forced to buy 80 proof vodka as a substitute.

The FDA first warned consumers in early June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol. More and more brands have been added to the list since.

The agency also advised consumers not to flush or pour the products down the drain, but to dispose of them in appropriate hazardous waste containers.