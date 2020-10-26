FBI issues warrant for missing financial adviser

Federal authorities said Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher W. Burns, a local financial adviser reported missing a month ago.
Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, has been charged with mail fraud, according to a statement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the office of the U.S. Attorney.
Burns dropped out of sight Sept. 24, the day before he was supposed to turn over documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is also under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, officials said.
Burns is founder of Dynamic Money and hosted a podcast of the same name. He purchased air time from WSB radio for a weekly radio show and was “not a direct employee,” according to the station. He also has been a guest on Fox News programs several times in the past few months.
The FBI said Burns has defrauded a number of people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and it is asking that anyone who believes they might be a victim to contact the agency.
According to a report by WSB, some of the clients invested between $300,000 and $500,000 with Burns.
Burns conducted business through a number of entities, including Investus Advisers, LLC, Investus Financial, LLC, Dynamic Money and Peer Connect, LLC.
His vehicle was discovered abandoned in Dunwoody last month. Inside the vehicle were copies of three cashiers' checks totaling more than $78,000, officials said.
An attorney for Burns' wife said his client has been cooperating with law enforcement officials.