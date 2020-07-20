X

Fayetteville man charged after cops say child porn was found on his phone

David Allan Burton
Credit: Fayette County Citizen

Crime & Public Safety | 3 hours ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Fayetteville man was arrested last week after authorities said they found child pornography on his cellphone.

David Allan Burton, 31, was the subject of a federal search warrant as part of a child porn investigation, Fayetteville police spokeswoman Ann Marie Burdett told AJC.com.

Police helped U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents conduct the search warrant about 7 a.m. last Tuesday at Burton’s home, which is at an undisclosed location within the city, Burdett said. His cellphone was among the items searched.

Burton was charged with sexual exploitation of children and booked into the Fayette County jail. His mug shot was obtained by the Fayette County Citizen.

AJC.com has reached out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Burton’s custody.

