Fayette teen critically injured while skateboarding ‘made a poor decision’

Jackson Langford knew better. His parents had just had a conversation with him about wearing a helmet while skateboarding. They wanted the 17-year-old to have fun, but be safe.
“I knew when the time came, when the call came, the injury would be awful,” Jackson’s father, Jon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “I just didn’t know what that injury would look like.”
Late Saturday afternoon, the Langfords got the call. None of the teenager’s friends had seen him fall. But Jackson had crashed while skating down a hill, hitting his head so hard that he fractured a bone in his skull.
For more than 30 minutes, Jackson was unconscious and was flown from Fayette County to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. The bifrontal contusion has caused swelling around his brain and a hematoma, his father said.
“As bad as it’s been so far, it really could have been so much worse,” Jon Langford said.
Doctors have told the family that Jackson’s recovery will likely take months. But he has continued to make progress, and on Thursday he was able to drink water and has begun physical therapy, his father said.
“He is starting to do some things on his own without prompting,” Jackson’s mother, Karina, posted on Facebook. “He is reaching for things on his own (his phone ... lol). I am so proud of my boy ... please keep the prayers coming ... this is just the start of this long road. He has a lot of work ahead of him.”
A senior at McIntosh High School, Jackson was looking forward to track season and the first meet. He had also been discussing possibly attending a trade school after graduation, maybe to become a mechanic because of his love of cars. His accident has put those plans on hold.
While the Langfords celebrate every small step Jackson makes, they have been overwhelmed at the support from their community. An online fundraising page has generated more than $25,000 to help with medical expenses, and Jon Langford said even strangers from other parts of the country have offered help.
“He’s a good kid and that’s been a huge comfort to his family during this,” Langford said. “People are coming out of the woodwork for this kid. It has made this experience so much more bearable.”
The family is also hopeful that others will learn from Jackson’s story, including his reluctance to wear a helmet.
“It’s too late to keep Jackson from getting hurt, but it’s not too late to help others,” his father said.
In addition to being parents to Jackson and his older sister, Jon and Karina Langford are both teachers. Educating others about Jackson’s injury just makes sense.
“You teach your kids as best you can,” Jon Langford said. “And at some point, you have to let them practice making decisions for themselves. Jackson made a poor decision.”
It’s a hard lesson for a teen to learn. But if anyone is strong and stubborn enough to recover, it’s Jackson, his father said.
“God and Jackson are the ones that can do something about this,” Langford said. “Jackson has to be determined enough to do this, and I think he is.”