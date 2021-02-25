Fayette teen critically injured while skateboarding ‘made a poor decision’

Doctors have told the family that Jackson’s recovery will likely take months. But he has continued to make progress, and on Thursday he was able to drink water and has begun physical therapy, his father said.

“He is starting to do some things on his own without prompting,” Jackson’s mother, Karina, posted on Facebook. “He is reaching for things on his own (his phone ... lol). I am so proud of my boy ... please keep the prayers coming ... this is just the start of this long road. He has a lot of work ahead of him.”

A senior at McIntosh High School, Jackson was looking forward to track season and the first meet. He had also been discussing possibly attending a trade school after graduation, maybe to become a mechanic because of his love of cars. His accident has put those plans on hold.

While the Langfords celebrate every small step Jackson makes, they have been overwhelmed at the support from their community. An online fundraising page has generated more than $25,000 to help with medical expenses, and Jon Langford said even strangers from other parts of the country have offered help.

“He’s a good kid and that’s been a huge comfort to his family during this,” Langford said. “People are coming out of the woodwork for this kid. It has made this experience so much more bearable.”

The family is also hopeful that others will learn from Jackson’s story, including his reluctance to wear a helmet.

“It’s too late to keep Jackson from getting hurt, but it’s not too late to help others,” his father said.

In addition to being parents to Jackson and his older sister, Jon and Karina Langford are both teachers. Educating others about Jackson’s injury just makes sense.

“You teach your kids as best you can,” Jon Langford said. “And at some point, you have to let them practice making decisions for themselves. Jackson made a poor decision.”

It’s a hard lesson for a teen to learn. But if anyone is strong and stubborn enough to recover, it’s Jackson, his father said.

“God and Jackson are the ones that can do something about this,” Langford said. “Jackson has to be determined enough to do this, and I think he is.”